Deutsche Bank AG Has $311.15 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 720,452 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $311,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 280.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,254.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.