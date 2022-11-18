Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,632,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $434,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,550,000 after acquiring an additional 510,503 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,759,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,517,000 after buying an additional 595,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

