Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,598,682 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.56% of UBS Group worth $317,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in UBS Group by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

