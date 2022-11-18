Deutsche Bank AG Sells 516,824 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,804,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,824 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.83% of Centene worth $406,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 356.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 0.7% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 120,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $80.93 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

