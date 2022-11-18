Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.39.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $56.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,327 shares of company stock worth $7,313,106. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

