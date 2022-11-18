Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target to €42.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($41.24) to €42.00 ($43.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GEAGY. Barclays raised their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($38.14) to €39.00 ($40.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($31.96) to €33.40 ($34.43) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($37.11) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.