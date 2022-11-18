Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $45.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.26.
Roblox Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $32.53 on Monday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.