Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $45.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $32.53 on Monday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $279,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,352,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 611,508 shares of company stock worth $25,411,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

