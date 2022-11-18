dForce USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $81.39 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $201.59 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00035587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00376805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025026 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001128 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003266 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99064263 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

