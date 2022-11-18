Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Cut to “Hold” at Erste Group Bank

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.83) to GBX 4,160 ($48.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.53) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

DEO stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $177.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 111.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

