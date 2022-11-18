Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Cut to “Hold” at Erste Group Bank

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.83) to GBX 4,160 ($48.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.53) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.
Diageo Stock Performance
DEO stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $177.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.61.
Institutional Trading of Diageo
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.