Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $152.45 and last traded at $154.00. 26,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,367,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

