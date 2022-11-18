DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.28 and last traded at $107.57. 15,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,563,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

