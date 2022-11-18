DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109.03 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $109.03 million and $2.45 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,654.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00377016 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025319 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00116750 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00798917 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00627873 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006037 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00231525 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,807,484,464 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
