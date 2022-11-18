Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,959. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Diodes by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

