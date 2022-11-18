Discerene Group LP Has $139.23 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Discerene Group LP raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,337 shares during the period. IAA makes up about 18.9% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Discerene Group LP owned 3.17% of IAA worth $139,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the first quarter worth $108,467,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,164,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of IAA by 457.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,485,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,397 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in IAA by 747.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 799,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 705,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,072. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

