Discerene Group LP Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Discerene Group LP cut its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for 0.4% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Discerene Group LP owned about 0.15% of Sabre worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sabre by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 156,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,291. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

