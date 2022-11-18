DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
DLH Price Performance
DLHC stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. DLH has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH
DLH Company Profile
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
