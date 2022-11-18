DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

DLH Price Performance

DLHC stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. DLH has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

DLH Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 25.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 364.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DLH by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 92,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

