DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $275.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.12.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

