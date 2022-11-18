Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Market Cap of $11.20 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.20 billion and approximately $287.68 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00374439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025655 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001159 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003310 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

