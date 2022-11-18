Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and $423.76 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00378453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003239 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018150 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

