Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.08 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE DLB traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,948. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

