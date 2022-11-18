Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

DG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.93. 1,089,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,398. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

