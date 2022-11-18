Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.03-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

