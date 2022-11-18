Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $389.91.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $366.73 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

