Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

MS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 136,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,536. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.60. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

