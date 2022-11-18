Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,116. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

