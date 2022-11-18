Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $8.49 on Friday, hitting $482.60. 9,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,850. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $670.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.87 and a 200 day moving average of $441.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

