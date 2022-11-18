Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $41,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NOC stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $520.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.