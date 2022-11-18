Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.44. 52,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,313. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.98 and a 200 day moving average of $328.80.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

