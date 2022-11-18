Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 99,622 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,622 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $70,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.27. 135,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $274.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

