Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,552 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $276,620,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $30.67. 417,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,424,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.