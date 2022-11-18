Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama Buys 1,732 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $49,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,808.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.28. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 137.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

