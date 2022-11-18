DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $291,742.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $291,742.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $135,518.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,230.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,192 shares of company stock worth $1,475,075. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.46.

Shares of DV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.21. 930,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.56. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

