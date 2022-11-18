Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 795 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after buying an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

