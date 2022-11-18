Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.44. 8,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,011. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

