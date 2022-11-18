Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

GE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. 29,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

