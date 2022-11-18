Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 54.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CarMax by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in CarMax by 21.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

CarMax Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:KMX traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,890. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

