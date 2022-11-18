Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $410.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

