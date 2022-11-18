Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $254,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355,182 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,075,000 after buying an additional 861,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $98,970,000 after buying an additional 854,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

