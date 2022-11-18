Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after buying an additional 3,693,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Doximity by 153.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,416,000 after buying an additional 2,298,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

