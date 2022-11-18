Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 598 ($7.03) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,170 ($13.75) to GBX 820 ($9.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 737.17 ($8.66).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Up 2.5 %

DRX opened at GBX 615.88 ($7.24) on Friday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($9.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 668.11.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.