DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Seldon Capital LP

Seldon Capital LP raised its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 532,084.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,021 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream makes up about 3.8% of Seldon Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Seldon Capital LP owned 0.14% of DT Midstream worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

