DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DTE opened at $113.24 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 61.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.73.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

