Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 52,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,394. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.09.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

