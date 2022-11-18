Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $821.23

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 821.23 ($9.65) and traded as high as GBX 967.70 ($11.37). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 939.50 ($11.04), with a volume of 423,284 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.10) to GBX 1,130 ($13.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($14.45) to GBX 1,130 ($13.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,212 ($14.24).

The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,104.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 821.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 822.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison bought 33,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 748 ($8.79) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($291,869.42). In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £436,654.08 ($513,107.03). Also, insider Andy Harrison acquired 33,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 748 ($8.79) per share, for a total transaction of £248,380.88 ($291,869.42).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

