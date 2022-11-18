DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of DRRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,097. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Featured Stories

