DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
DURECT Price Performance
Shares of DRRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,097. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of DURECT
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DURECT (DRRX)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.