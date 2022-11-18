e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $48.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.70.

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,327,452.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,355,298.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,298.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,019 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,086 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Covestor Ltd raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

