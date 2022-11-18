e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 3%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $53.29. Approximately 15,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 786,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,355,298.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,327,452.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,648 shares in the company, valued at $28,355,298.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,019 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,086 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 51,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after buying an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

