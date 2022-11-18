EAC 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38,447.65 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $164.05 million and $38,447.65 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00375272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.57979197 USD and is down -14.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37,253.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.