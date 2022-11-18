Eagle Health Investments LP Buys Shares of 23,500 Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Bicycle Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCYC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

