Eagle Health Investments LP Buys Shares of 23,500 Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Bicycle Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BCYC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
