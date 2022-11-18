Eagle Health Investments LP Has $20.24 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Natera comprises 4.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 486.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 193,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.
In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
